Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $43.46 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $444.40. 403,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $449.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

