Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 708

Genuit Group (LON:GEN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 653 ($8.53) to GBX 708 ($9.25) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 759 ($9.92) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GEN traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 676 ($8.83). 1,511,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 630.20. Genuit Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 688 ($8.99).

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

