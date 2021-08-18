AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AJB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AJ Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 412 ($5.38).

LON:AJB traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 432 ($5.64). 231,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 391.50 ($5.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 37.89.

In other news, insider Andrew James Bell bought 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £16,746.24 ($21,879.07). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total value of £13,910 ($18,173.50).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

