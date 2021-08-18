Dakota Wealth Management Has $9.72 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $631.22. 40,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $598.67. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

