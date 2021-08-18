PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.0605 on Major Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $370,152.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.21 or 0.00852036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00104566 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

