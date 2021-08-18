IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. IHS Markit reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $116.68. 111,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

