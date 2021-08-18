Egretia (EGT) Market Cap Hits $13.83 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $13.83 million and $7.40 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.21 or 0.00852036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00104566 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

