Unisocks Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.22 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $103,384.64 or 2.26904475 BTC on exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $451,405.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.21 or 0.00852036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00104566 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

