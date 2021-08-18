Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 257,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 983,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,316. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

