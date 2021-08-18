Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,980. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $244.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.