SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,737.34. 23,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,564.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,767.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

