SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 340 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,183. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $100.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

