Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,733.23 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,767.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,564.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.