$44.05 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report $44.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $28.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $180.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $181.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $215.30 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $218.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Impinj by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Impinj by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,908. Impinj has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.