Emerald Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,666. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

