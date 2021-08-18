Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Weibo updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ WB traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 104,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79. Weibo has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

