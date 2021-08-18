Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.690-$4.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.280 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.81.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE LSI traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $120.43. 6,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,497. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.