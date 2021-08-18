SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,774 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 182,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,071. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30.

