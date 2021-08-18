SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 7,167 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,425. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99.

