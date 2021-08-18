QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Down 44.4% in July

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on QADB. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of QAD by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QADB traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $86.63. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. QAD has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.83 and a beta of 1.51.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

