Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFF remained flat at $$24.32 during trading on Wednesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

