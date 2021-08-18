4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Trading Down 5% This Week

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $340,472.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.55 or 0.00854595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00048065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00104472 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

