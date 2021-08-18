Linear (LINA) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $211.24 million and approximately $57.23 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,998,746,234 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

