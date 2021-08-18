SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $619,939.93 and $678.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,700.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.65 or 0.06745358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.01416045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00378414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00142042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.84 or 0.00566382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00345551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00311579 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,358,363 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

