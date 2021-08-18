Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INE. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.13.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of INE traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,518. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.