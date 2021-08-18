OWNDATA Hits Market Cap of $723,876.21 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $723,876.21 and approximately $4.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

