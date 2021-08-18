SNS Financial Group LLC Has $17.96 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,366 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 247,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,950. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59.

