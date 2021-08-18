Crestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 229.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.40. 10,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.