$224.41 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce sales of $224.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.81 million and the highest is $230.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $924.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $933.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,156. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 60.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

