Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,152 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $25,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.88. 37,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,320. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $15,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

