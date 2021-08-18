Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,889 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Ultra Clean worth $22,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. 4,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,352. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

