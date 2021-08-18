O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,678. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

