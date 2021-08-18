Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after buying an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

3M stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

