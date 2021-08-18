Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

CREE stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48. Cree has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

