Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 13,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

