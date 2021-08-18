Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $51.45 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Trimble worth $51,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $89.45. 32,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,697. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,973 shares of company stock valued at $10,976,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

