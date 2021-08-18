Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 13,715 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $91,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% during the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 118.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.2% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $576.80. 23,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,430. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $625.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.