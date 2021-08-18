Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lessened by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

