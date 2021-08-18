Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $39.75

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. 205,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after buying an additional 157,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 953,344 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.