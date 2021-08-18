PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 64.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,250 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CGI by 26.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 15.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in CGI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

CGI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.27. 4,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.