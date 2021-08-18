Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Tops $0.0023

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $601,746.16 and approximately $113.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00064812 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Golos Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golos Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

