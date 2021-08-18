ION (ION) Price Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 69.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, ION has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $401,575.80 and approximately $18.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00325112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009915 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014266 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,639,821 coins and its circulating supply is 13,739,821 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

