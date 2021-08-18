CoTrader Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $10,405.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoTrader has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.38 or 0.00855136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00048002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00104086 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

