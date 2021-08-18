Analysts Set Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT at $24.56

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $89,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,638. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

