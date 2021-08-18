Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Down 3.6%

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08. 25,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 897,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

About Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.