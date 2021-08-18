Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Up 11.4%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. 290,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 92,448,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $498.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.

Get Zomedica alerts:

In other Zomedica news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,586,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,862,500 shares of company stock worth $3,149,063 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter worth $68,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zomedica by 63.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zomedica by 404.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 79,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter worth $467,000. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.