Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Update

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 426,800 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the July 15th total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 50.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 46.4% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 15.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the second quarter valued at $1,254,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRHC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,392. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85. Cohn Robbins has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

