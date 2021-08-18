Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Update

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PKKFF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 634,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20. Peak Fintech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peak Fintech Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

