Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after buying an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $139,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,925. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,295 shares of company stock valued at $27,695,647. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

