Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Boosted by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. 186,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,562. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

